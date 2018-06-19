MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the photographers’ holes that allowed photographers to take iconic pictures of the Minneapolis skyline has been saved after the bridge was torn down.

On Monday, MnDOT’s Dave Aeikens tweeted that the agency saved one of the photographers’ holes and the plaque from the 24th Street Bridge.

We saved the photographers’ hole and the plaque from the 24th St bridge. That’s @aetag showing off the screen. pic.twitter.com/vRjTduyTuR — Dave Aeikens (@Aeikens) June 18, 2018

The bridge offered a unique view of the Minneapolis skyline, and photographers from all over took advantage of the location.

MnDOT crews began tearing down the pedestrian bridge, which stretched across Interstate 35W, beginning on June 14.

This is one of the last shots ever taken from the iconic 24th Street Pedestrian Bridge courtesy of Tyler Spangler. Minneapolis will surely miss this photography hotspot! pic.twitter.com/SyigJFTwYn — Everything Minnesota (@EverythinginMN) June 14, 2018

It’s part of the $239 million reconstruction project of I-35W from 43rd Street to I-94. The 24th Street Bridge is one of 11 bridges that span I-35W that will eventually be replaced.

The new pedestrian bridge will be finished with the rest of the I-35W project in 2021.