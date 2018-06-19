MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Equipment failure is to blame as thousands lost power Tuesday morning on the east side of St. Paul.

At the peak of the outage, more than 5,600 customers were impacted, according to Xcel Energy.

The spokesperson said the failure happened at a substation, and that the impacted customers were near the Dayton’s Bluff area of St. Paul.

Shortly after 9 a.m., it was confirmed that power was restored to all.

Metro Transit was reporting delays along the Green Rail Line in downtown St. Paul, though it was not immediately clear if the two were related.