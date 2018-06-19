ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 29-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while on her bicycle Monday night, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Griggs St. and Concordia Avenue. Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was on a bicycle when she was hit by a vehicle.

Authorities said the woman is in critical condition. The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

What led up to the incident is under investigation.