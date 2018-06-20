DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Shipping and boating traffic will come to a temporary halt at a portion of one of the busiest ports on the Great Lakes when President Donald Trump pays a visit to Duluth.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the Secret Service to secure the Port of Duluth-Superior when the president attends a meeting on mining and trade followed by an evening rally Wednesday.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports U.S. Coast Guard Lt. John Mack says a security zone will be enforced in the northern and central part of the port in Duluth from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. That will block maritime traffic coming through the main entry point in Duluth, although vessels can still use the less-traveled Superior entry point.

The port is used by freighters from around the Great Lakes as well as ocean-going vessels from around the world.

