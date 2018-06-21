BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Community members said goodbye to a Blaine police officer and his wife Thursday afternoon.

A teenage driver hit Steve and Susie Nanney on their motorcycle in Elk River last Friday night.

The sounds of “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” filled the air outside Blaine High School Thursday afternoon. Earlier, a private memorial service was held inside the high school gym.

Friends and family remembered the couple’s generosity and dedication to organizations like Special Olympics. Investigators are looking into why the teenage driver crossed the center line and hit the Nanney’s motorcycle.