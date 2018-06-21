MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to his response to Canada becoming the second nation to legalize marijuana.

On Wednesday, Frey shared a CNN report on Canada’s Senate passing a historic bill to legalize recreational marijuana with a 52-29 vote. Marijuana will be legal nationwide in Canada on Oct. 17.

In the tweet, Frey was clear in his support for legalizing recreational marijuana.

“Marijuana will soon be legal in Canada. Let’s make Minnesota next – and then the USA,” Frey said.

Marijuana will soon be legal in Canada. Let’s make Minnesota next — and then the USA. https://t.co/cYo3rQwMah — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) June 20, 2018

Minneapolis recently ended low-level marijuana sting arrests after a racial disparity was revealed. It was discovered that nearly everyone arrested was black.

Facing criticism over the arrest numbers, Minneapolis’ Police Chief Medaria Arradondo made a stunning policy change. He told officers to steer petty drug offenders to treatment, counseling and diversion — not jail.

Minnesota officially legalized medicinal marijuana in July of 2015. Although it is known as being one of the tightly regulated programs in the country, Minnesota medical marijuana program did add more qualifying conditions in 2017, including autism and sleep apnea.