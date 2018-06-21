MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two children, ages 10 and 14, needed to be rescued after being swept away by the Mississippi River in St. Paul Thursday morning.

According to St. Paul Fire Department officials, the two boys were on Raspberry Island near some stairs that were partially submerged in water when the 10-year-old fell in. The 14-year-old went in after the other boy and both were swept away by the river.

Officials say nearby railroad workers heard the commotion, commandeered a boat and pulled the 14-year-old from the water.

The 10-year-old ended up between two barges, where employees from Upper River Services were able to deploy a flotation ring, which the boy was able to grab.

Both boys were uninjured. They were evaluated by firefighters and then released to an adult responsible for their care.