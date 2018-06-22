A dog looks through a window at a dog-friendly cafe on December 29, 2005 in Seoul, South Korea. (credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is “take your dog to work day.” But for some, that’s just a normal day at the office.

A new study found 44-percent of Americans would consider a career move for a pet-friendly workplace.

It also showed more than one-third of Americans would swap other employee-benefits for a dog-friendly workplace, including less vacation or a pay-cut.