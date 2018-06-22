Filed Under:Pet-Friendly Workplace, Take Your Dog To Work Day
A dog looks through a window at a dog-friendly cafe on December 29, 2005 in Seoul, South Korea. (credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is “take your dog to work day.” But for some, that’s just a normal day at the office.

A new study found 44-percent of Americans would consider a career move for a pet-friendly workplace.

It also showed more than one-third of Americans would swap other employee-benefits for a dog-friendly workplace, including less vacation or a pay-cut.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch