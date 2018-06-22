MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a year since Pedro Ruiz was killed doing a YouTube video stunt with his girlfriend.

Newly-released evidence shows video of Ruiz and Monalisa Perez getting ready to make the YouTube video. They were taping it at their home in Halstad in western Minnesota.

In the video, Ruiz explains they want to see if a .50-caliber bullet can go through a book.

“If I die, I’ll be ready for Jesus. He probably won’t accept me into the pearly gates because how stupid this is, but I have confidence that my girlfriend will hit the book and not me. Let’s do it,” he says in the video.

Also, photos were released of the book. “The Illustrated World Encyclopedia” is shown to be not a very thick book. The couple drew a target on it, and the photo shows where the bullet went through the other side.

Perez, 20, has pleaded guilty. As part of the plea agreement, she is serving 180 days in jail. A judge banned her from ever owning a gun, and she can not profit from the story.