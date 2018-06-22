Filed Under:Halstad, Local TV, Monalisa Perez, Pedro Ruiz, Shooting, YouTube

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a year since Pedro Ruiz was killed doing a YouTube video stunt with his girlfriend.

Newly-released evidence shows video of Ruiz and Monalisa Perez getting ready to make the YouTube video. They were taping it at their home in Halstad in western Minnesota.

In the video, Ruiz explains they want to see if a .50-caliber bullet can go through a book.

“If I die, I’ll be ready for Jesus. He probably won’t accept me into the pearly gates because how stupid this is, but I have confidence that my girlfriend will hit the book and not me. Let’s do it,” he says in the video.

str botched youtube stunt pix 062218 0622t114729 mov Footage Released Of Intended YouTube Stunt That Turned Deadly

(credit: Norman County Attorney’s Office)

Also, photos were released of the book. “The Illustrated World Encyclopedia” is shown to be not a very thick book. The couple drew a target on it, and the photo shows where the bullet went through the other side.

WEB EXTRA: Transcript of Ruiz and Perez Leading Up To Shooting

Perez, 20, has pleaded guilty. As part of the plea agreement, she is serving 180 days in jail. A judge banned her from ever owning a gun, and she can not profit from the story.

t2 youtube stunt sotvo 12p 0622t113835 mov 1 Footage Released Of Intended YouTube Stunt That Turned Deadly

(credit: Norman County Attorney’s Office)

Comments
  1. Thomas James Sloan says:
    June 22, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    So very sad and stupid!! What were they thinking?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch