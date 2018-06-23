MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there was a deadly officer-involved shooting early Saturday night in north Minneapolis.

The shooting happened in the area of the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North.

Police say an anonymous 911 call came in just before 6:30 p.m., in which the called gave a detailed description of the suspect who was firing off a handgun. A second 911 call gave similar details, adding that the man was firing a silver 9mm handgun into the air and into the ground.

Officers arrived at the scene, and a foot chase ensued, leading to the suspect being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least five city blocks were covered with crime scene tape due to the length of the foot chase. Police say the responding officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.