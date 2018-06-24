MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say three people were hurt, including two children, after an ATV crashed into a home and rolled Saturday afternoon near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call just before 4 p.m. Saturday that an ATV hit a house in Leaf Valley Township, and the operator was injured. Authorities learned three people, all related, were seated on the ATV for a ride. An 11-year-old boy started the ATV, and his 3-year-old brother grabbed the throttle.

The ATV launched forward and traveled about 15 yards, went up onto a sidewalk and up steps before hitting the front of the home. The ATV overturned, and the three were thrown off. None of the three was wearing a helmet.

All three suffered non-life threatening injuries. The two boys sustained minor abrasions and were treated at the scene. A 64-year-old woman complained of back pain and had an abrasion on her elbow.