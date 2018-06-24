MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students from Parkland, Florida traveled to the Twin Cities Pride festival Sunday to raise awareness for their cause.

In February, a gunman opened fire at their high school, killing 17 people.

Sunday’s gathering at Pride was a part of the “March For Our Lives: Road to Change” cross-country tour. Throughout the summer, the group will be making stops in cities across America.

Their goal is to get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote for candidates who support gun reform.

“The LGBTQ-plus community is disproportionately affected by gun violence in most cases, and we are all fighting for the same thing here and these are the kind of people who we need showing up to the polls,” said Parkland shooting survivor Sofie Whitney.

The group will be in Minnesota through Tuesday participating in events in Osseo and Moorhead.