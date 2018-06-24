MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a protest is planned for Sunday morning during the Pride Parade in downtown Minneapolis after a man was fatally shot by police Saturday night.

The officer-involved shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue North. A 911 call came in that a man was firing off a handgun into the air and into the ground. Officers arrived at the scene, and a foot chase ensued, leading to the suspect being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar said in a Facebook post they are planning as many as three protests on Sunday, with one being at the start of the Pride Parade. The group plans to rally at 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue at 10:30 a.m., near the start of the parade.

The group says it will also rally at 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fourth Precinct, and will hold a vigil at 7 p.m. at 48th and Camden.