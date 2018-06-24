MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 4200 block of 25th Avenue South early Sunday morning. When crews arrived, they knocked down a fire on the first floor of the home, and it extended to the second floor.

Fire officials said they didn’t find any victims or injuries during a preliminary search of the home. After a secondary search, crews found the body of one adult inside the home.

The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.