MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wyoming, Minnesota are asking for help after a family’s home caught fire Sunday night.

Police say the family of five ran outside with only one shirt and a pair of shorts to share between all of them.

Wyoming police say Forest Lake officers opened their own wallets to make sure the family had clothes for Monday.

The Wyoming Police Department is asking for gift cards and clothing donations.

Here’s what they need:

Clothes for a 4-year-old girl.

Clothing and size six diapers for a 2-year-old boy.

Clothing for a 12-month old child and size three diapers.

You can drop off items at Wyoming City Hall.