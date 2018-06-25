MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reports that Thurman Blevins, Jr. died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide.

State investigators will continue looking through evidence after Minneapolis Police shot and killed 31-year-old Blevins over the weekend.

Police say Saturday night, 911 callers gave a detailed description of a man shooting a gun into the air and ground in the area of 47th and Bryant Avenues North. Officers arrived and say the man started to run.

The officers ran after him and during the encounter, they fired their guns.

The shooting of Blevins led to a weekend of protests, and also a statement by the Minneapolis police union president, saying the officers involved made the right calls.

“To see the protesting and the police that’s going is on already, it’s ridiculous. These people have no idea what occurred. The facts will show that the officers’ actions were, again, heroic,” Lt. Bob Kroll said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its initial findings last night. Investigators confirmed the officers’ body cameras were on and activated. Family members tell us they will be looking at that video today.

They also said officials recovered a handgun from the scene, and that the man ran from officers while holding a gun.

Kroll also made it clear that the officers involved are allowed to watch their body camera footage before giving statements to the BCA. They are expected to do those interviews in the coming days.

The squad car camera did not capture the shooting.

People gathered for a vigil Sunday night near the scene of the shooting in Minneapolis. People from the community joined relatives of Blevins. They expressed their distrust of the police department and questioned why officers shot Blevins. They repeated how some witnesses have said they did not see him carrying a gun as he ran from police.

Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 4th Precinct to demand answers about the shooting. On Sunday morning, at the Twin Cities Pride Festival, protesters stopped the start of the annual parade through downtown Minneapolis. That delay lasted for more than an hour.