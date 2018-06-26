MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grumpy’s Bar & Grill says it is “throwing in the towel” on its downtown location after 20 years – and took a jab at pedal pubs and suburbanites who give them bad reviews, too.

On Tuesday, the bar announced on Facebook that the downtown location will be closing in the fall. An exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

Grumpy’s says it appreciates the 20 years of support and would have “gladly” stuck around for another 20 years, but cited the demographic shift around the area as a contributing factor.

“There’s been a thousand paper cuts like a few hundred food trucks roaming downtown daily, property taxes being ten times what they were when we opened, a building in need of overwhelming repair, etc. etc. etc. and it is what it is. We’re throwing in the towel and yes it hurts,” Grumpy’s said.

Grumpy’s ended the announcement by thanking all who supported the bar – and by taking a jab at pedal pubs and some critical suburbanites.

“And to the pedal pubs, and those —holes from the suburbs that left the occasional one star pissy review on a max capacity game day crowded bar, you folks can still —- right off,” the bar said.

Grumpy’s locations in northeast Minneapolis and Roseville will carry on, and the bar says customers will see “familiar staff faces” from the downtown location.