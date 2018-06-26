MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the body camera footage of the Thurman Blevins shooting may be released after investigators finish interviewing key witnesses.

In a statement Tuesday night, the mayor said that in order for his office to be transparent he could not allow for unnecessary delay in the release of information in connection to the weekend’s fatal police shooting.

However, Frey said that two conditions must first be met:

1. Blevins’ family must be consulted.

2. The BCA must complete its interviews with all the key witnesses.

Frey says the process of interviewing the witnesses is already underway, and is expected to be completed soon.

On Saturday, Blevins died after being shot by two police officers on the city’s north side. The officers were identified Tuesday as Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt.

The BCA says 911 callers reported someone firing a gun into the air near the 4800 block of Bryant Avenue North. When the officers responded to the scene, Blevins fled, a foot chase ensued and the officers shot him.

Investigators say they recovered a gun, but some in the community say that Blevins was unarmed.

Frey’s Full Statement On The Release Of Body Camera Footage

Transparency and accountability are of the highest priority for Chief Arradondo and me. Real transparency does not allow for unnecessary delay before information is released. It means full and thoughtful disclosure of information, and an unwavering commitment to fairness and justice.

State law gives authority to law enforcement entities, within certain parameters, to determine when evidence – including body camera footage – is released.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), under the leadership of Chief Arradondo, is the law enforcement entity within the city, and the MPD reports to me.

The desire for a transparent process must always be balanced with the need for a complete and fair investigation.

To that end, I have decided to release the body camera footage.

Two things, however, must happen first. The family of Thurman Blevins must be consulted. And the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) needs to have finished interviewing key witnesses.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, which we have asked the BCA to conduct, it is essential that known key witnesses first be interviewed. That process has already begun, and I trust that it will be done in the near future.

These interviews must be conducted without interference. Releasing the body camera footage prior to these witness interviews would be harmful to what we as a city collectively want: That the investigation retain its integrity and that we have a thorough and transparent account of the facts.