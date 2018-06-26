MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a 31-year-old black man over the weekend have been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced Tuesday that the officers who shot Thurman Blevins were Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt.

Kelly joined Minneapolis police in 2013; Schmidt joined the department in 2014. Both are on administrative leave.

Sources tell WCCO-TV that Kelly and Schmidt gave interviews to BCA investigators on Monday.

The BCA says both Kelly and Schmidt fired their service weapons Saturday afternoon, killing Blevins near the 4800 block of Bryant Avenue North.

An autopsy showed that Blevins died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to earlier information released by the BCA, Kelly and Schmidt responded to the northside neighborhood after a 911 caller said a man was firing a handgun into the air.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Blevins sitting on the curb with a woman. He ran off, and officers gave chase for several blocks.

During the pursuit, both officers fired their guns. Blevins died at the scene.

A handgun was recovered, the BCA reports. However, some witnesses say that they didn’t see Blevins with a gun.

The shooting remains under investigation. Footage from the officers’ body cameras, which authorities say were activated during shooting, has yet to be released.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have called for the release of the body camera footage and other evidence as soon as legally possible.

However, Minnesota law states that the body camera footage is protected during an active investigation. The data becomes public only after an investigation is complete.

Prior to joining the Minneapolis Police Department, Schmidt served in the military and was deployed several times during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

According to Archway Defense, a private company where Schmidt trained law enforcement and civilians, he has taught firearms and use of force.