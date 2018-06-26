MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Closing time may be near for the spot WCCO viewers named best sports bar.

The University of Minnesota Foundation bought Stub and Herbs near the University of Minnesota.

The real estate purchase is part of the university’s downtown expansion called the Motley Project.

The project is one of the university’s efforts to create a diverse and authentic area that supports current and future businesses.

The bar has been a campus landmark since 1939.

It has been promised at least two more years, after that, it’s in the university’s hands.