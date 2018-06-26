MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gloomy skies mirrored the gloomy feeling outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday as protesters denounced the United States travel ban against seven countries, five of which are predominantly Muslim.

The ban was upheld by a 5-4 vote from the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court was wrong, and we have to say that they were wrong,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota Chapter.

But anger or sadness weren’t the only feelings the mass of about 300 people shared.

“In this dreary day filled with a lot of emotion, I am hopeful,” Hussein said.

Led by CAIR, the rally was filled people of different religions and backgrounds.

“Your physical presence here is a witness that you believe that solidarity is resistance,” said U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to congress.

Protesters feel the Supreme Court ruling will only fuel Islamophobia in the U.S.

Alena Stewart says she lived overseas with a Muslim family while in the Peace Corps and feels the travel ban goes against American values.

“I was raised to understand that my family, my ancestors came here to flee persecution, they came here to flee discrimination, they came here in search of a better life and that’s ultimately what these people from these countries are coming for,” she said.

The rally then took to the streets, where protesters continued to spread their message.

They plan to do so again during this year’s election when they hope their votes could eventually lead to change at the Supreme Court.

“I respect the Supreme Court, but we can’t ignore the fact that the supreme court in the past made decisions that have been overturned,” Stewart added.

Minnesota’s primary election isn’t until Aug. 14, however, people can vote by mail or in person starting this Friday with an absentee ballot.