MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Big Lake woman is in custody after rear-ending a vehicle that then struck a motorcyclist, who is now in the hospital with critical injuries, according to authorities in Sherburne County.

On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was traveling south on County Road 15 when a minivan was rear-ended and veered into the southbound lane, striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, 58-year-old Robert James Gross of Zimmerman, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the ditch, suffering severe injuries. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with head and other injuries.

Alcohol is believed to a contributing factor in the crash, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the minivan, Sydney Gabrielle Dahlberg, was arrested and booked at the Sherburne County Jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.