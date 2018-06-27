MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of the man shot and killed by Minneapolis police made demands Wednesday in front of Mayor Jacob Frey and the city council.

Thurmond Blevins’ family is asking for the immediate release of police body camera video.

With members of the community standing with them, Blevins’ family also asked for the investigation into the death of their loved one be stripped from the BCA and given to an independent investigative entity.

Emotions ranged from anger to tears.

Members of Blevins’ family told the city council they want justice and that begins with the release of the body camera video from the officers who shot and killed him.

Everyone who spoke in front of Minneapolis City Council demanded the release of video connected to the Saturday police shooting of 31-year-old.

“I want to know why the police took it upon themselves to jump out the car, with a little baby and a woman there, so aggressively approaching them in a community with people outside, with their pistols drawn,” said Vanessa Anderson.

They also believe Blevins was unarmed when he was shot multiple times by officers.

Some lashed out at Frey for his statement declaring Blevins was armed when police engaged him.

“As the mayor of this city we do not want to see statements where you are taking a one-sided approach and putting forward what the police have to say,” said civil rights activist Nekima Levy-Pounds. “You were not out there Saturday feeling their pain, hearing what they had to say and yet you issue a statement like that rubber stamps this type of violence.”

Some expressed their concern with the investigation, believing the BCA cannot provide a truly independent probe into the shooting.

“I am unable to trust them,” said Vivian Ricard. “You should be unable to trust them.”

Family members also asked for the release of the body of their loved one. They’ve been told it could take months before they can plan his funeral.

Frey apologized to the family and said their words are uncomfortable to hear but says he is leaning into his discomfort.

“I did not grow up afraid of the police and that’s because of the color of my skin,” he said. “I did not grow up facing discrimination or oppression and that’s because of privilege.”

The mayor told the family that he would be releasing the video as soon as he speaks with them and the BCA has interviewed all witnesses.

Members of city council spoke about the oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department, as the mayor has authority over Minneapolis police.

They said they were open to discussion about a possible charter change, brought before the voters, that would give authority over police to the city council.