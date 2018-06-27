MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections says an investigation is underway after one of its officers was assaulted by an offender Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a corrections officer in the sergeant rank was seriously attacked by an offender at Minnesota Correctional Facility—Oak Park Heights. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“The sergeant fought back and was then assisted by the full force of our correctional officer response,” the Department of Corrections said.

The facility was locked down.

The offender was serving a life sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree murder. After the investigation, officials say it’s expected that a referral for prosecution will be made.

“In the face of a very difficult day, the other corrections officers are honoring their colleague by continuing to do their jobs with professionalism. This is a reminder of the difficult job our corrections officers do every day to keep Minnesotans and our prisons safe,” the Department of Corrections said.