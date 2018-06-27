MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is sticking around for a while.
On Wednesday, the Vikings announced that Hunter, 23, has agreed to terms on a contract extension with the club.
Details of the contract were not made available by the Vikings, but according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the deal is a five-year contract worth about $14 million per season.
Hunter has totaled 147 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 25.5 sacks, 36 tackles for a loss, 125 quarterback hurries, as well as three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career with the Vikings.
The Vikings drafted Hunter in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He had the fasted 40 time at the Combine among defensive linemen.