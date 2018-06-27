MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is sticking around for a while.

On Wednesday, the Vikings announced that Hunter, 23, has agreed to terms on a contract extension with the club.

Details of the contract were not made available by the Vikings, but according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the deal is a five-year contract worth about $14 million per season.

Danielle Hunter is still only 23 years old. My understanding is it's a 5-year extension that will pay Hunter around $14M per year — top-10 defensive end money. #Vikings — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 27, 2018

Hunter has totaled 147 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 25.5 sacks, 36 tackles for a loss, 125 quarterback hurries, as well as three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career with the Vikings.

The Vikings drafted Hunter in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He had the fasted 40 time at the Combine among defensive linemen.