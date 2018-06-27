MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say remains found on a farm in western Minnesota are those of a missing North Dakota man.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the prosecutor were notified the remains are those of 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough of Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Dental evidence from the scene was compared with Yarbrough’s dental records. The Ramsey County medical examiner positively identified the remains.

Yarbrough was reported missing June 9. Two people are accused of killing him on a Hitterdal-area farmstead, burning the body and burying the remains in two separate sites.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Jensen and 34-year-old Kayla Westcott are charged with aiding and abetting murder with intent, but without premeditation.

The complaint says the victim was hit first with a rake handle and ax and eventually died after being hit in the head with a cinder block.

