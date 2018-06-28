MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northern Minnesota has been threatened by thunderstorms most of Thursday afternoon, and the region is still not out of the woods.

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the north til 9 p.m. Thursday, but the threat will ramp up again early Friday morning.

Several storms are brewing Thursday in North Dakota, which will likely join forces and start to barrel into northern Minnesota by about 3:30 a.m. Friday. They should finally pass over the arrowhead by noon. Residents should expect strong winds, heavy rain and even hail.

Much of the southern half of the state is dealing with Florida-like humidity Thursday, and it will only get worse. There is an excessive heat warning for most of the state Friday, when it will feel like 100 and 110 degrees in many parts, including western Wisconsin.

The hottest temperatures will be in the Twin Cities, where a high of 98 degrees is expected.

