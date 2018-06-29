Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight protesters, including a Minnesota state senator, were arrested after demonstrating against a company they say is profiting off of migrant detention centers.

Minneapolis Democratic Sen. Patricia Torres Ray was among those arrested as about 100 protesters demonstrated in front of General Dynamics’ office in Bloomington on Friday.

A migrant detention center (credit: CBS)

The demonstrators say the company has ties to centers that hold migrant children separated from their families. The company says in a statement that it has no role in separating families or operating detention facilities.

Some of the protesters locked themselves in cages at the demonstration. Police say they ordered people to leave before making arrests for trespassing.

Torres Ray is currently running in a crowded Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running for attorney general.

