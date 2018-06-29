Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As most of us get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, fire officials are warning about the dangers of fireworks.

On Friday, the St. Paul Fire Department, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office and Regions Hospital, performed a safety demonstration to show how to properly handle fireworks.

The fire officials stressed that even commonly-used sparklers can be a real concern. Sparklers can reach a temperature of 2,000 to 3,000 degrees; that’s hot enough to melt a piece of metal. Deputy Fire Marshal Jim Smith says that 61 percent of injuries involving sparklers are children under the age of 5.

A local mom shared how a sparkler severely burned her daughter a few years ago. In 2015, her daughter was 3 and playing with a sparkler when it hit her chest. It left the young girl with serious burns and permanent scars.

Region’s Hospital officials say to soak burns in cold water and cover with a bandage.

