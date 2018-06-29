Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old Duluth man was injured Thursday night in a rollover crash near Onamia, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on 370th Avenue, south of Skyview Road. The location is about six miles north of Hillman in Richardson Township.

When officers arrived, they learned the driver was heading north on 370th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch and rolled. The driver, identified as Allan Buckalew, was taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Pierz police and fire, the Hillman Area Response Team and Onamia Ambulance.

