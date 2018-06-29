Thunderstorms, Extreme Heat: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Your Photos
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s Toy Story Land opens Saturday at Hollywood Studios just outside Orlando.

The 11-acre land based on the “Toy Story” movies gives everyone a chance to be an honorary toy while exploring the whimsical world of Andy’s backyard. For children of the mid-1990s, it offers the imaginary world they grew up in.

Favorite characters including Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr. Potato Head and the Green Army Patrol roam the land, interacting with guests.

Toy Story Land features two new rides: Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers. They join the Toy Story Mania ride that has been a popular attraction since 2008.

Toy Story Land continues Disney’s tradition of bringing movies to life. Pandora-The World of Avatar opened in 2017 and Star Wars Land opens next year.

