MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Walmart is making moves to make grocery shopping easier.

The store on Madison Avenue in Mankato now has a pick-up tower. Customers can order groceries online, then grab them from inside this tower after scanning a bar code.

The tower can hold 300 orders. Heavier packages will be placed in lockers. The store manager says this should make shopping easier.

“It’s allowing customers at their leisure to come in and get their package at any time. It’s a good connection between our ‘Digital Walmart.com’ and the actual store.” Michael Looft, the Mankato store manager, said.

This tower in Mankato is one of 200 around the country.

