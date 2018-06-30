ORR, Minn. (AP) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a Minnesota man has died after reportedly being electrocuted in an industrial accident.

Officials say the agency received a report Friday evening that the 33-year-old man had been electrocuted while trying to fix a power outage issue in rural Orr, Minnesota.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The sheriff’s office says the cause of death hasn’t yet been determined, but the incident is being investigated.

