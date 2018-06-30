MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Avon woman is dead after a wrong-way crash in Sherburne County Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township.

A 31-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Altima westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 when she collided with a Ford F150 truck near the intersection of 100th Avenue Southeast.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Dustin James Gilyard of St. Cloud, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been identified. It is not clear why she was driving against traffic.

The state patrol is investigating.