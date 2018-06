MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul home exploded Friday night, and a natural gas leak is believed to be the culprit.

St. Paul firefighters were called to a home on the 700 block of Stewart Avenue just before 5 p.m. on a report of an explosion. They found windows blown out and other structural damage.

The owner of the home was inside, but was not hurt. Investigators believe the gas leak occurred in the home’s basement. The investigation is on-going.