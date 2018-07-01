MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are searching for suspects after a woman was shot in Albert Lea over the weekend.

Albert Lea police say officers responded Friday night to a reported gunshot near Main Street and found a woman lying in the road near the intersection of Clark Street West and South Ermania Avenue.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought her to a Mayo Clinic hospital for treatment.

While no arrests have been made, police say persons of interest have been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.