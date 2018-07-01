MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion this afternoon to ask Governor Mark Dayton to stop the Line 3 pipeline.

The Public Utilities Commission approved the pipeline’s replacement late last week.

Sunday’s protest was organized by two groups: Stop Line 3 and MN-350.

Protesters say Dayton should take action to support tribal communities and protect Minnesota’s water.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge argued it needs to replace Line 3, which it built in the 1960s, because it’s increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking and can run at only half its original capacity.

Enbridge Line 3 will cross the state from North Dakota border to Wisconsin, passing through the White Earth reservation.