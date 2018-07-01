SEVERE WEATHERKeep an eye on the latest conditions in WCCO's Weather Center.
  • On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carp, Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota conservation officials are blaming the illegal introduction of nonnative ornamental goldfish for large numbers of dead carp washing up on a lakeshore south of the Minneapolis area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a virus from the koi goldfish also has been found in at least eight other southern Minnesota lakes in the past year.

The investigation began after dead fish began showing up on Lake Byllesby near Cannon Falls. Both the DNR and Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Research Center labs showed the fish died from infection with the koi herpes virus, which only afflicts common carp and koi.

Koi has been raised in East Asia for centuries and kept by some people in aquariums and outdoor ponds. The virus cannot be transferred to humans or to other animals.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.