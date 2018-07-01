DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man was swept away and died after his van stalled in a flooded Des Moines street amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.

Police say the van stalled Saturday night in a north Des Moines street as rain pounded the city and its suburbs.

Witnesses told police that as the van occupants got out of the vehicle, one was swept away in the floodwater. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.

He was identified as a 65-year-old Des Moines resident.

The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Many streets throughout the area were closed Saturday night, and some remained blocked Sunday morning.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)