SEVERE WEATHERKeep an eye on the latest conditions in WCCO's Weather Center.
  • On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forest Lake
(credit: Matt Axelsen/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A seat on an amusement park ride in Forest Lake broke free on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the city’s Fourth of July carnival along Broadway.

Two officers who were assigned to patrol said they heard a noise around 6 p.m.

The Forest Lake Police Department said the foot stool portion of an unoccupied seat fell off the ride to the ground.

The ride was stopped until it could be fixed. Only three people were on the ride at the time.

No one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.