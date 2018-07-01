MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A seat on an amusement park ride in Forest Lake broke free on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the city’s Fourth of July carnival along Broadway.

Two officers who were assigned to patrol said they heard a noise around 6 p.m.

The Forest Lake Police Department said the foot stool portion of an unoccupied seat fell off the ride to the ground.

The ride was stopped until it could be fixed. Only three people were on the ride at the time.

No one was injured.