MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Police say two men have been arrested in connection to the weekend’s fatal shooting at the Hmong Freedom Festival.

The St. Paul Police Department says 27-year-old Nougai Xiong, of St. Paul, was arrested for murder and 28-year-old Yang Houa Xiong, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was arrested for aiding and abetting.

What led to their apprehension remains unclear.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Hmong Freedom Festival in Como Park.

Police say a male in his late teens was shot at least twice in his torso. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital, where he died in surgery.

His name has yet to be released.

The Hmong Freedom Festival has been a summer staple in St. Paul for nearly four decades. The event features food, music and a soccer tournament.

Nearly 40,000 people attended the Hmong Freedom Festival over the weekend, police say.

The shooting marks St. Paul’s seventh homicide of the year.