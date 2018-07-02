MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coffee lovers around the world are enjoying their cup of brew a little bit more today.

A new study published Monday in Jama Internal Medicine found that drinking large amounts of coffee may help you live longer.

Half-a-million British adults who consumed coffee for more than 10 years were observed. The study found that people who drank at least 8 cups of coffee a day had a lowered risk of some cancers and heart and lung disease.

However, some health officials say more research should be done before you change your coffee routine.

“It doesn’t even really explain why or how, you don’t know whether it’s the caffeine or things people put in the coffee. It didn’t drill down that much,” said Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Eisenberg of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

However, for some coffee lovers, this may be the only evidence needed to enjoy more coffee.

So go on, drink another cup, guilt-free.