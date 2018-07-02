  • WCCO 4On Air

Lois Riess (credit: South Padre Island (Texas) Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Minnesota woman who is accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman earlier this year.

Lois Riess, 56, is charged with killing her husband, David Riess, in March. He was found dead in the couple’s Blooming Prairie home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Riess then fled the state and drove south.

Authorities say that while in Florida Riess befriended Pamela Hutchinson and killed her to steal her identity.

A nationwide manhunt for Riess unfolded until Riess was spotted at a bar in South Padre, Texas, and arrested.

Riess was indicted in Florida, a state with the death penalty, on first-degree murder charges.

