MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spending on the Fourth of July is expected to be lower this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to shell out $6.9 billion this Independence Day. That is down from last year’s $7.1 billion price tag.

Experts say Americans are spending less because the holiday falls in the middle of the week.

Nevertheless, nearly 90 percent of Americans plan to celebrate in some way.