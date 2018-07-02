MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen last month.

The Coon Rapids Police Department says Maige Yang was last seen on June 22 in Blaine, a suburb about 15 miles north of Minneapolis.

Yang is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on Yang’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-767-6417 or Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.