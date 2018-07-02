MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sometimes playing the game of baseball is not something you choose.but you feel like it chooses you.

Welcome to Kevin Bergman’s world. He’s been showing up to play men’s amateur baseball since he was a teenager. That was in 1984.

It’s an hour before game time, the time that Kevin Bergman loves. That final preparation for before you find out.

“I think just getting ready to play. Getting ready for that first pitch,” Bergman said. “You get ready and you never know what’s going to happen.”

See, he is the man on this team. The veteran who sets the tone.

“He’s kind of the one if there’s any questions on manners, unwritten rules, he’s the final say,” Minneapolis Angels pitcher Nick Sutherland said.

That’s because he’s been doing it since 1984, playing for the Minneapolis Angels amateur team.

“In the 90s we won three out of four state tourneys. Had some good years, it was fun,” Bergman said.

On this night, he takes his place at Parade Stadium. The starting catcher, the 52-year-old starting catcher. His pitcher is former Minnesota State star Nick Sutherland.

“When you first start throwing to him, you’re a little nervous to throw it in the dirt. And he’s got to be one of our best blockers back there,” Sutherland said. “So here you have a 52-year-old back there blocking everything you throw.”

His bat might not come through the zone like it did 30 years ago, but he’s still right where he wants to be.at a baseball field.

“When I get here it’s like I feel like I’m in my comfort zone. No matter what goes on during the day, you get to the park and everything just seems like it’s normal again,” Bergman said.

He understands, he works out to get an edge. But it’s also good fortune.

“I’ve been fortunate with my health, that’s for sure. I try to stay in shape but I’ve just been fortunate because I know there’s not a lot of guys that are still playing at this level,” Bergman said.

And maybe that’s not the only secret sauce to his baseball longevity. Maybe there is one more quantifiable.

“Not married, no kids. That might be a benefit,” Bergman said.