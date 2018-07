MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The minimum wage increase went into effect in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Smaller companies must now pay employees $10.25 an hour.

It goes up to $11.25 an hour for large employers.

The minimum wage increase in Minneapolis keeps climbing in the coming years.

It will eventually get to $15 an hour by 2022.

A number of new laws and ordinances went into effect across the country Sunday.