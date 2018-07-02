  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The City of Minneapolis filed a lawsuit against a major opioid manufacturer, Purdue Pharma.

Attorney General Lori Swanson made the announcement on Monday. The city claims that the company down played the risks attached to taking the highly addictive drug.

The suit claims deceptive marketing has caused a great deal of damages to the community.

“Across Minneapolis, people’s lives have been upended and families have been torn apart by the opioid epidemic,” Mayor Jacob Frey said. “With legislative efforts to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable stalled at the state and federal levels, our city is charting its own legal course and bringing the fight directly to opioid manufacturers and distributors.”

A Native American community in South Minneapolis, Little Earth, has been hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.

“There have been many opioid deaths and overdoses in the Little Earth community, and there aren’t enough treatment and preventative programs available,” said City Council member Alondra Cano, who chairs the Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee.

Opioids are commonly prescribed as a painkiller. Using the drug for a long period of time can lead to a drug dependence. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2016, about two-thirds of drug overdose deaths were from an opioid.

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in calls for opioid overdoses,” said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel. “In just two years, Fire Department crews have administered approximately 500 doses of naloxone to save people suffering from opioid overdoses.

Attorney General Swanson said that she hopes damages recovered from the lawsuit will go to help fund treatment for those in the community affected by the drug.

