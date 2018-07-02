MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Monday they have reinstated shortstop Jorge Polanco after an 80-game suspension.

Polanco is expected to play Monday night as the Twins are in Milwaukee to face the Brewers. He was suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Polanco played in four games at AAA Rochester, going 6-for-13 with a triple and two walks.

The Twins also recalled pitcher Zack Littell from Rochester to join the bullpen.

To make room for Polanco and Littell, the Twins optioned pitcher Adalberto Mejia to Rochester and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. To make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated outfielder Ryan LaMarre for assignment or release. In 43 games, LaMarre hit .263 with five doubles and eight RBI.