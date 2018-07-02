MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one person is dead after a fight late Sunday night.

At about 11 p.m., someone from Sally’s Saloon called 911 to report a fight between two men.

When Minneapolis police arrived, they arrested one man and the other was sent to Hennepin County Medical Center, where police say he died.

Police have taken the other man into custody.

Police are investigating a deadly fight that started here, just off the @UMNews campus. Someone who works at Sally’s called 911 to report two adult men. One died shortly after being transferred to HCMC, the other is in custody. #wcco pic.twitter.com/OglLVJBapf — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) July 2, 2018

Investigators also said they are trying to figure out if a weapon was involved, but they know the victim was not shot.

Officers and investigators have been working through the night to try and piece everything else together.

University of Minnesota police are also assisting in the investigation, looking at video resources.

Homicide investigators have spent the past few hours interviewing witnesses. Among the many questions still unanswered are how the fight started, and the two gentlemen are.